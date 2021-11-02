Turin: Juric observes, the Primavera shines. In La Spezia someone would be needed

PLAYERS COUNTED – And perhaps it is no coincidence that Juric chose yesterday’s match to go to Biella. In view of the away match in La Spezia, Juric may need some boys from the Torino Primavera. On the trocar there are only ones available Linetty, Verdi And Praet , in midfield Pobega is disqualified and Mandrake injured. In short, for some of Coppitelli’s boys yesterday’s match against Sampdoria could have been an opportunity to convince the coach of the first team to call him up for a match, now or in the future.

ON SHOW – Among those who shone in particular were Stenio and Baeten, both played as wards in 4-3-3, a role not so far from the missing attacking midfielder in Juric. Who knows that one of the two will not be able to live his first experience in Serie A. Baeten, However, he has also already breathed the bench in the Champions League, while Steniushe already has 9 games with the first team of Cruzeiro. Certainly the presence of Juric did good to a team that needed this success like bread. The improvements are evident, but sometimes the performance is not enough to give that awareness which then can lead you to aspire to important goals. The hope is that Coppitelli’s boys now have a little more, because the feeling is increasingly that of a team that can play to go to the playoffs. And after two troubled seasons it is also to be added, finally.