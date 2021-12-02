Turin, Juric thinks as a coach-manager: “Low level on many things”

The words of the grenade technician in the press conference of Turin-Empoli highlighted the gaps in the grenades, but the foundations have been laid

An Ivan has once again been seen Juric outspoken at the press conference. In the presentation of the match against Empoli – kick-off today, Thursday 2 December at 18:30 – the grenade technician, answering a question about his balance of his first five months of Toro, returned to highlight in no uncertain terms the shortcomings of the club where he works.

BALANCE –“We are at low, low, low levels on many things” Juric explained, and it is clear how he was referring not only to the work of the team – indeed, he has spent in lavish praise on the way the players train -, but also to that of the club. It was certainly not the first occasion in which the technician has teased those who work with him. In particular, Juric mentioned some activities in which, according to him, Torino must change their approach. “Football went on – said the technician -: there are new methodologies, new fields, new ways of looking for players, and of understanding who it takes to play modern football. ” Once again it is evident that Juric aspires to have a say on issues that go beyond the traditional skills of a coach, hoping to be able to carve out a role for the English manager. And, still speaking of the market, he went back to saying that “The planning is done not in January, but in July and August, when we try to plan and understand what problems can arise: and in my opinion in the summer we could have done better”.

EVERYTHING PASSES THROUGH THE FIELD – It is clear that Juric hopes over time to have a 360 ° impact on many issues: and in some circumstances the weight of his opinion has already been felt, as in the affair of the health manager Paolo Minafra removed from the club. “We are laying the foundations, if we work with the right humility we can also reach certain levels, the conditions are there”. Carrot and stick towards society, therefore, from a Juric who encourages Torino to broaden its horizons: “Football has gone on, just look at how they work abroad, or in some cases even Italian clubs. “ It is clear that in order to increase its importance in society, Juric will first have to obtain results on the field. And in this regard, the coach has always praised his players. “Qhis team is fantastic in the way they train, I just have to bring greatrespect“continued Juric. The foundations have therefore been laid, now it will be necessary to find that continuity that has never been achieved in the last two years.

