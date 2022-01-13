Turin, luxury apartments in the place of the former Region. The Zetland fund invests in Crocetta- Corriere.it

from Andrea Rinaldi

The partner Crea.Re: “Local entrepreneurs and companies involved”

THE2022 for brick in Turin begins with a jackpot hit. In fact, in recent days one of the buildings where the Piedmont Region had some of its offices has changed hands to a large foreign operator. The Gran Torino fund managed by Finint Investment Sgr, whose main shareholder is the English fund Zetland Capital, has in fact acquired from Generali Real Estate Sgr the property in corso Stati Uniti 21, between corso Re Umberto and corso Galileo Ferraris, in which up to some time ago a congress center, the agriculture management and the transport and infrastructure control of the Piedmontese body were installed. Co-investor and operating partner is the Turin-based Crea.Re Group, founded in 2017 by the business lawyer and consultant of Elite-Borsa Italiana Andrea Tessitore and by Simone Pansa. The company focuses on trading, development and real estate repositioning operations on the Turin-Milan axis.

The building, built in the 1970s, will be demolished and renamed “Contemporary Building”: in its place new apartments covering 12,000 square meters. This is the second building in prestigious areas that enters the orbit of Zetland: last June, again by Generali, the building in via Roma 333, between via Gobetti, via Gramsci and via Buozzi, designed at the beginning of the last century by Marcello Piacentini. Within six months, the Italian team of the British private equity fund, one billion managed assets, under the leadership of Sara Capuano Wallman carried out two operations in the city for a total of approximately 100 million euros invested and 30 thousand square meters. But above all, it highlighted the awakening of large investors in the subalpine housing market, an attention capable of moving many local players.

“We are faced with a unique approach, institutional funds usually buy on their own, this instead is an operation that has been structured with Crea.Re Group and with other investors and local entrepreneurial families through the companies Fert and Nore, all managed by Finint Investments Sgr – confirms Tessitore -. Zetland, instead of making geographically distant investments, with these two purchases demonstrates that it wants to pursue a strategy of in-depth knowledge of the territory and expresses its confidence in Turin, where there are excellent investment opportunities “. The transaction involved the notary firm Nardello-Stefani-Marcoz, Immogroup will handle the marketing with Tecma solutions, which will develop the new housing units in an unprecedented way, also collecting online suggestions from future buyers. “That is, they use digital technology to understand the needs and expectations of potential buyers and support the team in modulating the future housing project, allowing those who buy to build a custom-made home”, explains the CEO of Crea.Re Group. The architect Fabio Fantolino translates the ideas into apartments, while the Primula constructions by Umberto Minniti build them. Another strong signal from the territory comes from the financing granted by the team of Stefano Cappellari of Intesa Sanpaolo. «We have the burden and the honor of being able to leave our mark – continues Tessitore -. The project will have to meet ESG criteria for which respect for the environment in the first place, but also services and characteristics that cannot be done without, also in light of the needs that emerged during the pandemic, therefore large sizes, balconies and terraces, service concierge and security, receipt of correspondence / shopping and intelligent common areas “.

«We are proud to have purchased this building in the center of Turin, confirming our focus on the real estate market in Italy. The residential sector continues to be key to Zetland across Europe and we are thrilled to combine our experience of over 10 operations in 4 different countries with the best local partners, ”commented Ahmed Hamdani, managing partner of Zetland.

“Contemporary Palace” therefore certifies a trend also highlighted by the latest Nomisma report on Turin according to which the residential market at the end of 2021 continued the recovery at the beginning of the year with the dynamics of sales and the intensity of demand positioned close to the maximum levels of the period since 2000 to date.

