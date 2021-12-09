Sports

Turin, news on Mandragora. Pobega to evaluate

Good news for Juric and for many fantasy coaches: Rolando Mandragora is ready to return to the group. It should be today the day of the return to full capacity for the midfielder, fresh from the meniscus operation. The player is out of the game against Napoli of 17 October, before which he had been a holder of Turin.

Turin midfield, the point towards Bologna

Madragora’s return is great news for Torino, which in midfield relied on the Lukic-Pobega duo, but paid something in terms of alternatives. The number 38 he could return to the squad already in Sunday’s match against Bologna, but it will depend on the answers that will arrive in the next few days. In any case, it will take some patience before seeing Mandragora in top form again.

Towards the return too Linetty, which has disposed of the intestinal virus of the past few days. Instead, the conditions of Pobega should be evaluated: the midfielder owned by Milan – protagonist of an excellent season so far – is out at the interval of Cagliari-Turin for a muscle discomfort. The injury is not serious and the medical staff will try to put him back on the field by Sunday.

