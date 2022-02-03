Turin, Pellegri introduces himself: “This company has a quality project”

The presentation to the media of Pietro Pellegri at the Conference Room of the Olympic Stadium Grande Torino

We are live from the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino for the conference for the presentation of the purchases of the winter transfer market session: we start with Pietro Pellegri, who will be the first to introduce himself to the microphones. The player born in 2001 arrived at the court of Ivan Juric with the formula of the loan with the right of redemption exercisable in 6 months (READ HERE).

17.59 – The protagonists of the press conference have arrived. David takes the floor Vagnati to introduce Peter Pellegri.

“First of all I would like to say goodbye to the guys who have left: Rincon and Baselli, who have gone outright. I wanted to thank them for what they have done for us and for this shirt. Obviously the other guys on loan, like Kone and Verdi, too. . Another thing that I think is necessary: ​​there are three boys and not four because Fares had this injury in the second training session. We are very close to the boy and we are sorry because we believe he could give us a hand, but beyond the sporting aspect. ‘it’s the personal one since it’s the second serious injury “.

Vagnati Talks about Pellegri. “We know Pietro. He was one of the youngest players to score goals in the top flight. His talents were then held back by some injuries. But I saw him motivated to come to Turin to be part of our project, hoping that he is lasting. I am convinced that he will be able to make his qualities available to the coach and the team. “.

“I’m better. I also came here because I know that Mr. Juric has a training method that is useful for me and able to recover my fitness, it was what I needed.”

“To Ibrahimovic from an early age. I was lucky enough to play with him this year and he has confirmed himself as my idol.”

What are you looking for at Torino?

“I have on my shoulders a backpack with a bit of experience. I learned about my body because of ailments. I came here to Turin not to seek redemption, I don’t like to say it because injuries are part of a footballer’s career , but I came here because I believe in the project, I believe in the director and in the coach, I think it was the right choice. “

“Always the same since I was little. One I managed to make it happen: that of playing in Serie A. The others are those of affirming myself, arriving in the national team and achieving the goals with the club.”

How did you find Mr. Juric? Did you find it different? What impression did he make on you?

“I have known him for several years. I owe him a lot, he was one of the first to believe in me, he threw me on the pitch at the age of 15. We have always been in close enough contact with the coach, for birthday and Christmas wishes. I have a particular relationship: he’s the coach, I’m a player, I do what he says. “

Torino has an average age of the team that has dropped a lot. You are young among the young. Was this factor behind your choice?

“Surely this also motivated my choice. Going to a team where there are many young people can help you, it is easier to integrate. The project is very valid, it is based on quality young people, it is a fair project”.

Peter’s press conference ends here Pellegri.

February 3, 2022 (change February 3, 2022 | 19:24)

