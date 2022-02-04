Turin, Pellegri points to Udinese: “I’m better, here also because of Juric’s method”

The 2001-born striker wants to leave injuries behind: Sunday against the Friulians he could make his debut in the grenade shirt

“I came here to Turin not to seek redemption, I don’t like to say it because injuries are part of a footballer’s career, but I came here because I believe in the project, I believe in the director and in the coach, I think it was the right choice” : so Peter Pellegri in yesterday’s press conference. It’s been a while since that debut in A league at just 15 years old (equaled the precocity record of Amedeo Amadei, then beaten by Wisdom Amey of Bologna in 2021), on 22 December 2016 against the Turin. Now the 2001 class is wearing the grenade shirt, and will do everything to put behind him seasons that are not exciting from a physical point of view: the contribution of the coach Ivan is fundamental in this sense. Juric, which could give him a chance as early as the next round of the championship scheduled for Sunday at Udinese.

WANT TO RELAUNCH – Since moving to Monaco in January 2018, Pellegri hasn’t had a happy year. The Monegasque adventure of the 2001-born striker was heavily marked by injuries, first with groin pain and later with groin problems that force him to miss most of the matches and in particular the 2019/2020 season, where he did not never takes the field. Now, after the interlude at Milan, Pellegri wants to leave everything behind and start a new chapter in his career; the young age is a determining factor for the complete physical recovery as well as the guidance of Juric, whose working method can put the attacker in the conditions to make the best of his possibilities as stated by Pellegri himself at the press conference: “I’m better. I also came here because I know that Mr. Juric has a training method that is useful for me and able to recover my fitness, it was what I needed.”

OCCASION – And who knows whether Juric decides to give Pellegri a chance on Sunday in Udine, as a substitute or even from the first minute. In fact, it is necessary to take into account the fact that Sanabria returned to Turin only on Thursday after the commitments with his national team, and therefore the condition cannot physiologically be optimal; it must be said that the Paraguayan, in October, had played in Naples with only half training in his legs after returning from the national team. Today he will return to training at Philadelphia and his condition will be evaluated. In any case, it is not science fiction to think of seeing Pellegri on the pitch in Udine, with the hope that it will be the starting point of a new chapter in his football career.

