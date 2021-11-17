Sports

Turin, Praet stops: edema in the left thigh. The last

The conditions of the Belgian must be monitored day after day. Some players who have returned from commitments with their national teams were also present at the training session at the Fila

Torino’s work continues in view of the resumption of the championship after the break: next Monday the grenades will challenge Luca Gotti’s Udinese at home. Today’s news arriving from Fila concern first of all the return of some players after the commitments with their national teams: in this morning’s technical-tactical session there were also Belotti, Berisha, Brekalo, Linetty, Lukic, Milinkovic-Savic, Pobega and Vojvoda. As for the medical bulletin, Dennis Praet carried out a differentiated job: the tests carried out in Turin revealed the presence of an edema in the vast intermediate of the left thigh remedied in recent days with Belgium, which forced him to forfeit also with the national team and to return to Turin earlier than expected (HERE the details): the attacking midfielder is in doubt for the match against Udinese, his conditions will be evaluated day after day. Ansaldi and Mandragora (HERE the details).

November 17, 2021 (change November 17, 2021 | 16:52)

