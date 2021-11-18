Turin, Rodriguez injury: muscle injury to the right thigh. The last
Tegola for Torino in defense: the investigations confirmed what emerged from the first assessments of the Swiss medical staff
Ricardo stops Rodriguez. The Swiss player had returned prematurely from his commitment with his national team, who qualified for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The defender accused a muscle problem during last Friday’s match between Italy and Switzerland. The instrumental tests carried out today confirmed the first assessments of the Swiss medical staff: lesion of the hamstring of the right thigh, according to what Torino FC communicates. Today Rodriguez has only undergone therapies, new exams expected next week. Rodriguez will certainly miss the match against Udinese, which, unless there are surprises, will not be the only one that the Swiss player will have to miss.
ROME, ITALY – NOVEMBER 12: Federico Chiesa of Italy competes for the ball with Ricardo Rodriguez and Ruben Vargas of Switzerland the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier match between Italy and Switzerland at Stadio Olimpico on November 12, 2021 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Claudio Villa / Getty Images)
November 18, 2021 (change November 18, 2021 | 16:43)
