Turin, Rodriguez injury: muscle injury to the right thigh. The last

Ricardo stops Rodriguez. The Swiss player had returned prematurely from his commitment with his national team, who qualified for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The defender accused a muscle problem during last Friday’s match between Italy and Switzerland. The instrumental tests carried out today confirmed the first assessments of the Swiss medical staff: lesion of the hamstring of the right thigh, according to what Torino FC communicates. Today Rodriguez has only undergone therapies, new exams expected next week. Rodriguez will certainly miss the match against Udinese, which, unless there are surprises, will not be the only one that the Swiss player will have to miss.