Turin, Ryanair cuts flights and shuts down the Caselle- Corriere.it base

from Paolo Coccorese

Reservations blocked or reduced for about twenty routes. “For March it will be decided later”

The Omicron variant shuts down the engines of the Ryanair base. In June, the signing of the agreement with the low cost airline had given hope for the future of the mistreated Caselle airport and for that tourist city cornered by the pandemic. The Irish company, announcing the establishment of over 123 weekly flights and 32 routes, had made the mood of the Municipality and Region fly high, after years of controversy due to the lack of attractiveness of the city airport. But the revenge of “Sandro Pertini” has not yet come to terms with Covid.

The resurgence of the pandemic pushed Ryanair to heavily reduce departures throughout Italy and, in particular, in Turin. Draconian cuts. Thus, until January 31, the airline has suspended bookings for over ten destinations. Turin has thus lost connections with Birmingham, Bristol and London Luton in England; with Budapest in Hungary; with Edinburgh in Scotland; with Krakow in Poland; with Lviv in Ukraine; with Malta; with Palma de Mallorca in Spain; with Paris Beauvais in France; with Tel Aviv in Israel and the return from Pescara in Italy. We must also add a cut in flights for other destinations: Bari-Turin goes from 14 to 12 weekly departures; Brindisi-Turin from 7 to 4; Cagliari-Turin from 4 to 2; Turin-Charleroi from 4 to 2; Turin-Lanzarote from 2 to 1; Turin – London Stansted from 10 to 5; Trapani-Turin from 3 to 2.

The reduction in bookings, dictated by the Omicron variant and by the travel restrictions imposed by European governments, “led Ryanair to reduce its programming capacity scheduled for the month of January by 33 percent,” the company declares. It is estimated a drop in turnover from 11 to 9 million euros. For this reason, until the end of January it is better to keep the planes in hangars so as not to burn billions in refunds and cancellations. Hoping for a different future. “No cuts have yet been decided for February or March 2022 – add from Ryanair -. The decision will be made as more scientific information becomes available on the Omicron variant, its impact on hospitalizations across Europe and travel restrictions in February and March.

The Corriere Torino newsletter If you want to stay up to date on news from Turin and Piedmont, subscribe for free to the Corriere Torino newsletter. It arrives every day straight to your inbox at 7am. Just click here

