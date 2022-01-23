Turin-Sassuolo 1-1, Juric: “Not winning a match like this is a stab”

At the end of the Torino-Sassuolo match, valid for the 23rd matchday of Serie A and ended 1-1 (here the chronicle), the grenade technician Ivan Juric spoke to DAZN microphones commenting on the match with the following statements.

A dominated game, a lot of bad luck, three woods and many unexploited opportunities. Is it just the fault of bad luck?

“The team played an excellent match in every sense. They never shot, we had 15 scoring. Sometimes these things happen. It is accepted, but it is obvious that there is regret because the boys played a splendid game ”.

What was the atmosphere in the locker room?

“We played a great game, the team played well technically, moving the ball well and preventing us from playing for Sassuolo.”

Sanabria fought, scored, created spaces. Is he an ideal striker for you?

“He still has a lot of room for improvement, especially in the last meters. But he makes us play well, he binds us, he has a good spirit like the whole group, we are making the most of it ”.

Does the break arrive at the right time?

“No, the team is in an excellent moment. We repeated the performance made with Fiorentina, perhaps even better for the number of opportunities we had. There is so much regret for not having won it ”.

