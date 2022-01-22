Turin-Sassuolo, the probable formation of Juric: doubt in midfield

The probable formation of Turin against Sassuolo: few changes for Juric, who holds the doubt in midfield

Ivan Juric, on the eve of the match against Sassuolo, he asked to lower expectations on Turin. The coach, mind you, sees the improvements of the team, which has raised the level especially in the last two games (against Fiorentina and Sampdoria). But he does not want to draw a hasty conclusion from this: the group still has a long way to go to grow, although the players have always obtained maximum commitment. Among these, the coach is very clear who is the owner and who starts behind, with some balloting that drags on. The eleven for the Sunday game, for all this, is almost done. In fact, there are only a couple of pieces to fix.

Mandragora still favorite on Pobega

The first is in the three-way line ahead of Milinkovic-Savic. Zima played his best game in Genoa, but Juric always wanted to preserve it. It could therefore come back Djidji from the beginning, with the 6 ready to eventually give the change to the game in progress. Bremer will lead the defense, with Rodriguez making the third on the left. There is no doubt about the flanks, especially after Fares’ injury: Singo on the right, Vojvoda on the opposite side. In midfield, here is the second doubt. Mandrake is still favorite on Pobega for the place next to Lukic, but will be decided close to the game. In attack, however, the signals are those of an en bloc confirmation: Praet and Brekalo will support Sanabria, with Pjaca initially on the bench.

Probable Turin formation (3-4-2-1): Milinkovic-Savic; Djidji, Bremer, Rodriguez; Singo, Lukic, Mandragora, Vojvoda; Praet, Brekalo; Sanabria. Available. Berisha, Gemello, Ansaldi, Buongiorno, Djidji, Izzo, Pobega, Pjaca, Verdi, Warming, Zaza. Trainer. Juric