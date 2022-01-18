Turin, season over for Fares: cruciate ligament rupture

Bad tile for Torino and Oscar of bad luck a Mohamed Fares. The Algerian full-back, whose signing was made official by the grenade club on January 14, during training he got the injury of the anterior cruciate ligament of the right knee with the involvement of the medial meniscus. For him the season is already over and his redemption at this point is really unlikely.

Fares had a great start this season with a brace at Cagliari with the Genoa shirt. Then a muscle injury kept him in the pits for almost two months. Only 5 days ago, the grenade club announced the purchase: “Torino Football Club is pleased to announce that it has acquired from the Lazio Sports Club, on a temporary basis with the option of definitive transfer, the right to the sports services of the footballer Mohamed Fares “. Now this terrible injury that closes his season well in advance.

THE TORINO PRESS RELEASE

“The Torino Football Club announces that the footballer Mohamed Fares during the training session suffered a sprain trauma to the level of the right knee. The instrumental examinations performed showed the injury of the anterior cruciate ligament and the involvement of the medial meniscus. The player will perform soon the orthopedic surgical consultation. To Mohamed the affectionate embrace of the whole Torino Football Club, with the hope of seeing him as soon as a protagonist on the field “.