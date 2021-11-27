Turin Spring, what a turning point! Coppitelli has his new talents

Coppitelli’s hand in the new Torino Primavera, which wins in Verona and convinces: Ciammaglichella is unlocked, that’s why it is a symbol

The self-esteem to grow further, Federico Coppitelli he found it in Verona, where his boys triumphed four to one, dominating for large stretches. The Torino Primavera is now enjoying its 17 points collected in ten league days: five more than last year and testify to the change of course. The team, during the summer, was revolutionized: except on the bench. AND Coppi it is the real guarantee. On the field of the yellow and blue three players who symbolize this team scored, because both Akhalaia, Baeten and Ciammaglichella had an illustrative trajectory of how this Toro was built by Ludergnani (the head of the youth sector) and shaped by Coppitelli.

Akhalaia, Baeten and the baby Ciammaglichella: who are the talentini

Akhalaia, who unlocked with a brace, is a professional in the category. Born in 2002, he arrived from Inter. It is a tip of the leg, which, however, still lacked the goal in the league. Baeten, on the other hand, it is the result of scouting on the foreign market: he, like Stenio Zanetti (currently injured) or Garbett, have reached the Mole from afar, and are putting themselves in the spotlight. Ciammaglichella, on the other hand, it represents the few veterans of the past season. He is a 2005, which Coppitelli had the courage and the foresight to launch last season from under age at a very delicate moment, when the team was struggling not to be relegated. The first goal in the category makes him merit.

But he is not the only one to have been picked up by the coach in last year’s second round: Savini, Di Marco and La Marca, with Cottafava – former coach of last year – were also on the sidelines of the Under 19 team. Coppitelli he trusted them right from the start, and today he enjoys them as staples of this Taurus. Which is now in the noble areas of the ranking, after two years of emptiness.