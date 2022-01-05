Turin, Stellantis doubles production: the electric Cinquecento drags Mirafiori

On a global level, the semiconductor crisis made itself felt, causing the end of the year with a decrease of 6.1% compared to 2020 and 17.7% compared to 2019. At a local level, the situation of the Turin plants of the Stellantis group instead it appears healthy. According to a survey conducted by Fim Cisl, the Turin center (Mirafiori plus Grugliasco), the Maserati plant in Modena and the Sevel plant are the only production companies that have managed to have a production exceeding the years of the pandemic. In particular, in Turin the production volumes reached in 2021 amounted to 77,267 units, with an increase of 110% compared to the 36,702 recorded in 2020. The greatest weight of the growth was determined by the production of the 500 electric, produced in Mirafiori, whose production it started in October 2020 and in 2021, reaching 53,819 cars, it is enjoying the milestone of the first “full” year. To date, the group’s most iconic electric version car represents 70% of the volumes produced in Turin while the remaining 30%, equal to 23,448 vehicles, is now represented by the Maserati Levante, Ghibli and Quattroporte productions. Maserati productions exceeded the volumes made in 2020 and 2019. In particular, the Levante reached 16,228 units, compared to 11,018 units in 2020 and 12,210 units in 2019. Also the two Maserati, Ghibli and Quattroporte, produced in Grugliasco, with the 7,220 units produced in 2021 exceeded 6,676 units in 2020 and 6,900 in 2019. To these will then be added the two Maserati Gran Turismo and Gran Cabrio which will be produced in Turin starting from September 2022.





Among the prospects that could open up for the territory, even some steps forward in the Intel dossier and one of the areas offered is a piece of Mirafiori. “Piedmont together with Lombardy, Veneto and Puglia has signed a confidentiality agreement with Intel as part of the investigations that the American giant is doing on the areas where it intends to establish new production poles of electronic components”, explained the president of Piedmont, Alberto Cirio, who underlined “it is a step forward that does not only concern our region but the initial number of candidates was higher, therefore the list of candidates is thinning and that Piedmont remains firmly present”. Good news that “denotes that the interest is there and it is concrete”.