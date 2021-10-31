News

Turin, strike by the employees of a Carrefour due to the cold inside the store

James Reno
Carrefour employees in Moncalieri, near Turin, organized a strike to protest against the low temperatures of the place.

In Carrefour Porte di Moncalieri, within the metropolitan city of Turin, the internal temperature has not exceeded 16 degrees for several days: an understandably frustrating situation for the employees, who therefore decided to protest with one strike.

Thus, on October 30, from 10 in the morning until 11, the workers decided to interrupt their duties to try to make their voices heard by the management. “Last night it was 16 degrees in the shop,” he explained Luca Sanna of the UILTuCS (the trade union of the UIL which represents workers in the tertiary sector, tourism, trade and services). “The heating problem has been going on for several days and the situation is becoming unsustainable. The workers can no longer cope with working in the cold ”.

And the complaints also come from customers, evidently surprised by such low temperatures. According to the company, it is a problem with the heating system, but this is not enough to placate the unions: “We wonder how it is possible to work in these conditions just 15 days after the heating is switched on. Shouldn’t the checks on the system be done before the start of the cold season? “.

