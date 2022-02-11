Turin, the first of 70 new Hitachi Rail trams arrived from Naples

“It has arrived! A short time ago, the first Hitachi Rail tram was discovered and unloaded. Design Giugiaro “, Gtt announces the arrival of the new vehicle and at the same time the former mayor of Turin, with a post on facebook, reports the news by sharing a video of the Turin 5 Star Movement:” The first of the 70 Hitachi trams arrived in Turin that we have purchased: a real revolution for Turin’s public transport! “. Chiara Appendino continues to follow the path of the new trams that will arrive under the Mole in the coming months. In September she visited Hitachi Rail in Naples, where the vehicles are under construction. On Tuesday 8 February the first of the 70 new trams left the Naples factory and today, Friday 11 February, it arrived in Turin. From Gtt they add: “A long journey, but it will not disappoint our expectations: it is the first of the new 70 Hitachi Rail trams that we will soon see running through the city streets”.

“With the arrival of the Hitachi (thanks to all GTT present at dawn for operations!), More than 20 years after the arrival of the last trams, the renewal of the fleet begins. our local transport plan, because we can have the best-performing vehicles on the market, but we must use them in a network that is efficient. Public transport is the basis of any social mending operation of our city, essential for shortening the distances between the suburbs and the center, to make every service accessible to everyone and everyone, to attract new investments and above all it is a fundamental weapon in our main battle against climate-altering emissions. Today with so much effort we provide a service that goes back to a plan dating back to the years ’80 and appropriate from time to time, but no longer consistent with the Turin of 2022 and with the needs of citizens and citizens. months and I already thank all those who, like me, will have to commit to a project of such great importance, which can no longer be postponed “, says Chiara Foglietta, Councilor for Ecological and Digital Transition, Innovation, Mobility and Transport.

Main features of the new trams

The style and interior design have been taken care of by Giugiaro Architettura and the livery will be characterized by the yellow-blue colors that represent Turin. Equipped with a lowered floor and shorter – 28 meters – than the current trams, thanks to a better layout of the interior spaces they will have a greater passenger transport capacity than the current trams and will be brighter thanks to the large windows. Furthermore, people with disabilities will have two workstations equipped to offer easy access and good maneuverability to wheelchairs. The air conditioning system of the cars ensures the exchange of air with the outside, guaranteeing high safety standards for the health of passengers.