Turin, the point on the injured: Pobega aside, but don’t worry

Personalized training only for Tommaso Pobega, but his condition doesn’t seem to worry. The midfielder came out at half-time in Cagliari due to a physical problem: according to what Toro News has gathered, it is an overload of the flexors, a small physical problem that can be disposed of within a few days. At the moment, the most probable hypothesis seems to be the one that would see him available for the match against Bologna on Sunday. The same can be said for Karol Linetty, remained out of the Cagliari trip for a gastroenteritis. He also had only one personalized session today, but he should make up for it on Sunday.