Turin, the point on the injured: Pobega aside, but don’t worry
Personalized work for Pobega who came out in the interval of the last match played at Cagliari
Personalized training only for Tommaso Pobega, but his condition doesn’t seem to worry. The midfielder came out at half-time in Cagliari due to a physical problem: according to what Toro News has gathered, it is an overload of the flexors, a small physical problem that can be disposed of within a few days. At the moment, the most probable hypothesis seems to be the one that would see him available for the match against Bologna on Sunday. The same can be said for Karol Linetty, remained out of the Cagliari trip for a gastroenteritis. He also had only one personalized session today, but he should make up for it on Sunday.
As for the other injured (the list is quite long) Ben Kone, who was left out of the squad for Cagliari at the last minute due to a discomfort with his flexors, today limited himself to therapies. His presence for Bologna is in doubt. Finally the injured Andrea Belotti (muscle injury to the right thigh), Koffi Djidji (injury to an adductor), Simone Ivy (who is recovering from knee surgery) and Simone greens (muscle injury) each carried out their respective recovery programs to deal with their injuries. None of them will be available for Bologna.
December 8, 2021 (change December 8, 2021 | 15:38)
