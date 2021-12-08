Turin: the three new Data Centers will create around 30,000 jobs

TURIN. An impact, in Piedmont alone, of 1.7 billion euros. Capable of generating around 30,000 new jobs thanks to the combined effect of investments and the increased productivity of businesses after the migration to new digital services. According to a research conducted by the University of Turin, this is the effect that the three Data Centers – nearing completion in Rivoli, Moncalieri and Settimo – created by Tim / Noovle and Google Cloud in collaboration with Intesa Sanpaolo will trigger on the territory.

Research

The research, presented today at the Ogrs during the Opening Future Day, an event to discuss digital opportunities for economic and employment revival, returns the image of a two-sided Piedmontese production system: a region “endowed with great resources and capabilities innovative “, which however struggles” to fully exploit the potential due to a glorious historical industrial background “.

Optimism

There is no shortage of reasons to be optimistic. In addition to the “marked technological optimism in public opinion and in the ruling class”, there is also “the strong potential for digitization of the economy, above the Italian average” and the boom in the use of cloud computing services, which affects both large and small businesses. According to the study, a “dynamic regional system of digitization” is also central, that is, all that work of raising awareness, support and training for businesses.

The frailties

However, those defined as “evident fragility” also emerge from the study. These include “a lower ability of companies to exploit and adequately use the potential of digitization, a strong territorial hierarchy of digitization processes, with the capital light years ahead of the other provinces and a marked difference in digitization between large and small businesses , particularly relevant in some leading sectors of the Piedmontese economy such as the automotive sector. Finally, “a lack of digital skills and human capital” and “a deficit in the direction of the regional digitalization system” which renders the coordination of interventions fragmented.

A new space

During the event, the birth of a space was also announced, again at Ogrs, dedicated to the development and coworking of solutions accelerated by artificial intelligence and enabling technologies. “The cloud itself represents a unique opportunity for the growth of companies and the Piedmontese economy, in particular for SMEs and for the Public Administration: this is demonstrated by the important resources allocated to this sector by the Pnrr and the pace at which this is growing. market globally »says Carlo d’Asaro Biondo, CEO of Noovle, the cloud company of the Tim group.

«Intesa Sanpaolo – explains Massimo Proverbio, the man in charge of the institute’s Innovation processes – can obtain a lot from the opening of a Cloud Node in Turin. Thanks to the proximity of this infrastructure to Moncalieri we will be able to accelerate its path of renewal of IT solutions from a cloud perspective and to reap the associated benefits of time to market, simplification and cost reduction “.