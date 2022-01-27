Turin, the Ztl will be back active from 1 April 2022

With the persistence of the health emergency, the mayor of Turin Stefano Lo Russo therefore announced that the Ztl she won’t be back in town for at least another couple of months. In the’ order signed by the mayor the suspension of traffic restrictions in the central area is extended until March 31, 2022 . From 1st april and, subject to changes, the cameras turn on again .

The timetables of the Ztl

What are the times during which the gates will be active again? From 1 April next, the cameras turn on again Monday to Friday from 7.30 to 10.30 and no later than 28 February, applications for the issue and renewal of permits and authorizations must be submitted for vehicles that meet the necessary requirements. The permits, on the other hand, will be valid from 1 April.

Another extension, again starting from 1 April, also concerns the start of validity of the Blue A category traffic permits in Ztl, issued by the city from 1 July 2020, and of the Orange and Blue Ztl permits issued by GTT. from 1st June. Finally, the Ztl school permits issued for the school year 2020/2021 will be considered valid for the current school year.

