Turin, they subscribe to the newly opened gym but the owners close it and disappear

He collected season tickets until the last day, then the gym closed without warning and without giving directions to customers who turned to the police. And currently the owners of the sports center, which was based in Turin, in via Nole 49, are nowhere to be found.

“I had signed an annual contract in September last year, since 11 February this year the gym has suspended all activities”, explains one of the users who turned to the Altroconsumo association to ask for a refund. And he continues: “It was supposed to be a temporary closure, we were told that the gym was going to credit our subscriptions in another location. I tried to contact the gym that was indicated, but there was no agreement with them and I they had to redo my subscription from scratch starting from a minimum contract of three months, another 270 euros “.

The user who reported the story to the consumer association speaks of at least 30 people in the same situation as him, some have decided to sign up through the Groupon platform with which the gym continued to sell its subscriptions until a few days before closing . The complaints arrived on the table of the carabinieri of the provincial command of Turin at the moment are four. The military investigations are underway first of all to track down the owners of the gym and understand if that temporary closure has in the meantime become definitive, and then to clarify how many people are involved in this affair who, if the owners did not reappear, could becomes a case of scam.