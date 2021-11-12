Turin, Tik Tok star Khabi Lame gives tennis lessons to Berrettini and Djokovic at the ATP Finals

TURIN. Among the eight tennis stars, the social media champion stands out. The influencer Khaby Lame could not miss the Pala Alpitour and this afternoon he came out of nowhere at the end of the training between Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini, organizing one of his funny little curtains together with the Roman champion. On the sidelines, the German Alexander Zverev and the Russian Andrey Rublev also burst out with laughter as they watched the 21-year-old from Chivasso pretending to give tennis lessons to the best Italian player, the expected protagonist of the Nitto ATP Finals that will kick off this Sunday.

«I missed tennis and seeing these sacred monsters live is even more beautiful – Khaby told us after having exchanged a few more words with Djokovic -. It’s nice that these legends practically came to my house, as I live not far from here. I will definitely come to see some matches, because it will be a show ». Who knows that it will not bring luck to Berrettini: “I gave him some advice, it was really fun and I am happy for Italy that Turin has managed to bring an event of this magnitude for five years, snatching it from an important square like London” . It is to be sworn that tennis will be at the center of his funny videos in the coming days.

Even the number one in the ATP ranking tried to get him some tips for social media, asking him: “What is your secret?”. «Sauerkraut», the star of Tik Tok replied with disarming sympathy, who stole a smile from the whole world.