Turin transfer market: not only Insigne, “Toronto also thinks of Belotti”

The Toronto he is thinking of bringing the grenade striker Andrea to Major League Soccer Belotti starting next season, taking him on a free transfer from Turin. In fact, according to what reported by Sky Sport, the first contacts with the player have already been registered for the Rooster, albeit not as advanced as those for Lorenzo Insigne, another player of the national team expiring in 2022 and, according to several sources, intending to say yes to a pharaonic offer made to him by the Canadian company (five-year contract at 10 million a year).

CANADA HYPOTHESIS – As is well known, the captain of Torino has his contract expiring in 2022 and for months an important offer to renew the patron Urbano Cairo has been on standby. Those who release themselves at the end of the season as early as February can eventually enter into agreements with the future team. The Canadian club would have come forward immediately: they want Belotti on a free transfer for the summer. An important offer from Toronto seems to be ready, higher than the current one proposed by the grenade.