Turin, updates on the market

The Turin is among the most active teams on the market in January, both in entry and in exit. After finalizing the purchase of Mohamed Fares from Genoa, immediately unavailable due to a serious injury, the diesse Vagnati he started looking for other profiles for midfield and attack, without forgetting the departures.

The hottest deals are definitely those concerning the axis with the Cagliari, which could involve Nandez in addition to Daniele Baselli, and in attack the most current negotiation involves the AC Milan player Pietro Pellegri.

“Telenovela” Baselli

The “soap opera” it concerns Baselli and its exit towards Cagliari could be resolved in the next few days, with the definition of the negotiation. However, an arrival of Nahitan seems blocked at the moment Nandez, within an exchange. Uruguayan still has to solve some physical problems, and in the coming days the two companies will evaluate what to do.

On entry, Torino is always strongly interested in Pietro Pellegri. Before Milan and Monaco, however, should define the terms of the redemption: at that point Pellegri will be able to switch to the grenade with the formula of a loan for the duration of 18 months.