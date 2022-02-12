Turin-Venice 1-2, Juric: “Goal canceled? Inexplicable and shocking “

At the end of the Turin-Venice match, valid for the 25th matchday of Serie A, Ivan Juric spoke to the microphones of Sky Sport and DAZN, commenting on the match with the following statements: “I think the first 20 minutes went very well, we scored and created chances. They then changed to a 3-4-3 and immediately jumped forward and stole balls, in these moments you have to hold on because there is little play. and certainly we suffered. We conceded goals straight away at the beginning of the second half but then we played. The boys gave everything, there is little to reproach but certainly we lacked a bit of brilliance on certain occasions. In the second half Venezia were not aggressive, they were very low, they did well for 20 minutes and suffered little. Then afterwards they closed and there were fewer spaces, we had some chances with corners and crosses but without being able to score. ” .

Turin started strong, then you had less precision than other times. But the episode that decides is the one about Belotti’s goal.

“The team had played very well for the first 20-25 minutes, a great football for how we had prepared it. Then they tactically switched to 3-4-3 and there was no more play; we played a lot with long balls and they managed to keep it in front unlike ours, too light, while they created a mess forward. We should have held this thing up here; there is that you suffer but you must not concede a goal. In the second half we entered with a serious inattention, then we tried, and this goal was canceled. In any case, the team gave everything, but it wasn’t enough ”.

Three games in one: domination grenade at the beginning, then Venice changes skin and puts that bitter end in difficulty.

“The team has entered the field very well. Then they moved on to 3-4-3. You have to know how to suffer and not take goals. Because then the team played anyway, even without lucidity. There is little to blame, but at certain times they had more ringworm in holding balls forward thanks to Okereke and Henry ”.

