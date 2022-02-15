Turin-Venice, Giua and the VAR snatch Belotti

Unjustly canceled Belotti’s goal in Turin-Venice: here is the point on the referee Giua of Carlo Quaranta

The referee Antonio ruins everything in the final minutes Giua who had also managed the race in a way that was sufficient up to now. Even at the beginning he had taken a rather fussy attitude, warning after less than a minute of play the orange-green Busio for a late intervention with his leg slightly high on Brekalo. Then he had managed to tame the match and throughout the first half he had not been fooled by the players who were looking for punishments at every contact. Punctual also in reversing the non-regulatory line-outs, not so much in turning a blind eye to Busio at the beginning of the second half for a blow on the foot to Singo (nothing sensational but enough to induce Zanetti to prudently recall the player to the bench, who escaped the danger).

The episode discussed in the final of Turin-Venice

In the course of a rather fragmented recovery other disciplinary measures against Djidji in the 48 ‘for a stomp in Haps, to the grenade coach Juric for protests in the 74’, in Caldara for waste of time in the 82 ‘, in Bremer for a’ late entry on Peretz at 87 ‘and in Ampadu for a trip to Pobega at 89’, all more or less rightly booked.

But when it seemed that he had by now carried out a match without sensational recriminations, at 90 ‘Giua is put in difficulty by the VAR Maresca who operates a long check to verify an irregular position on the occasion of the equalizer goal already validated in Belotti. After more than 3 ‘to establish that at the moment of Brekalo’s free kick, Pobega’s foot was a few millimeters beyond that of the last opponent’s defender and other brain-bending assessments, the match director is called to the on field review. which, visibly under pressure, endorses a truly incomprehensible choice that highlights all the flaws in an instrument that seriously risks upsetting a sport with excesses that should be avoided through a wise use of common sense. Pobega’s offside is passed for active because it would hinder the possible intervention of Caldara on Belotti (who is well in advance and would have been regardless) and does not take into account that not only Pobega does not actively interfere with the Venetian defender (and that if anything it is this to commit irregularities by pulling the grenade by the shirt) but also that Belotti is in front of the two and does not benefit in any way from what is happening behind him. And to suppose that Caldara would have been able to intervene on Belotti if Pobega had not been there appears to be an at least fanciful hypothesis since the defender of the lagoons is not prevented in any way from “playing or being able to play the ball by clearly obstructing his line of vision” .

Further proof of the total confusion in which the referee and VAR run into in the final minutes occurs in the 97th minute when Giua first grants a free kick to the lagoons, warning Linetty for a foul on Okereke, then, again recalled by Maresca, goes to review the action to the monitor. At that point one could expect a change in the color of the card for those who have suffered it and instead, surprisingly, there is a U-turn of those really dangerous: punishment granted to Turin, yellow card to Linetty canceled and transformed into a card red (exaggerated!) for Okereke who was initially judged the victim of the action. In reality, Linetty does not commit any infringement, even though he intervenes in a slip, and the Nigerian who instead ends up putting his foot on Linetty’s ankle in the race and commits a foul but perhaps not from expulsion.

Final to be forgotten, therefore, for the referee of the Olbia section who so far boasted only one precedent with the grenades (defeated with the same result on 16 September 2019) with the same poisonous tail: in the circumstance the opposing team was Lecce and at the last minute, while making use of the VAR, he did not grant a penalty much less “televised” doubtful to Belotti belted by Rispoli.