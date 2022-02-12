Turin-Venice, the squad: Belotti returns, Pellegri absent

The squad of Juric and Zanetti in view of the Turin-Venice, postponement of the Saturday of the new championship day
Kick-off at 20.45: Turin-Venice is the postponement of Saturday and will see Juric’s team return to Grande Torino, after the break and the away match in Udine. Juric lost Praet through injury this week, having already had to do without the two suspensionsthe Lukic and Mandragora. But Bremer is back, who has just served a disqualification at the Dacia Arena. Following the squad of Turin and Venice.
Turin-Venice, Zanetti’s squads
23 Zanetti has called up. Absent Romero, flew to Argentina for the birth of his son.
Goalkeepers: Bertinato, Lezzerini, Mäenpää
Defenders: Ampadu, Caldara, Haps, Modolo, Molinaro, Pálsson, Svoboda, Ullmann
Midfielders: Busio, Cuisance, Črnigoj, Fiordilino, Peretz, Tessmann
Forwards: Aramu, Henry, Johnsen, Okereke, Nani, Nsame
Turin-Venice, the squad of Juric
There are also 23 called up for Juric.
Goalkeepers: Berisha, Gemello, Milinkovic-Savic
Defenders: Aina, Ansaldi, Bremer, Buongiorno, Djidji, Izzo, Rodriguez, Singo, Vojvoda, Zima
Midfielders: Linetty, Pobega, Ricci
Forwards: Belotti, Brekalo, Pjaca, Sanabria, Seck, Warming, Zaza