Turin-Venice: Zanetti’s conference

Venice: Zanetti’s words

“It was a good week, we have recovered all those who were unavailable for Covid. We managed to do a full week of training so we can get back to a typical eleven. We faced the week thinking about the fact that the difficult cycle must be over for us, we know how tough the December-January period was especially from the point of view of the calendar, it put a strain on our psychological strength. We have to find ourselves, find enthusiasm, I feel a lot of negativity in the environment, we have to do everything to reverse this situation. There are still 45 points up for grabs, we have a ranking position that is not yet compromised, history is still to be written. It was probably the most difficult period since I have been here, we must now assert all our qualities. On the pitch we will have to prove that we deserve this category “.

On the current situation

“From a technical point of view, nothing worries me. I think, and I also told the team, that we are stronger than the first leg. At the moment the newcomers are not in condition, but they will be in a while. team has improved in recent weeks. I am worried about the lack of self-esteem, when I feel that we could stop believing it. As long as I am here this will not have to happen, we will fight until the last second for the goal and if it should be I will be the last to leave the battlefield. But it won’t be like that because I really believe in it, we have already shown on the field that we can do it. limits of chance. Those that worry me most are the mental ones and to take them away we have to treasure the mistakes made in matches where we shouldn’t have mistaken the attitude. For the rest I know I have guys with room for growth. Then obviously the guys will have to do theirs, with attention in defense, scoring goals, they are the protagonists there, for all other aspects you have to be good at finding the key “.

Su Mateju, Busio and Modolo

“Modolo definitely plays. Busio is in great recovery, he also had health problems, I keep him in mind for tomorrow’s eleven, he is an important player for us beyond the decline. Let us remember that it is a 2002, it must not be him under pressure, but those around him. He gave us a lot, then he had a slight drop, now I see him free of head again. Mateju made a swab, if it is negative he will go away with us and will be available, he did the whole first round and in the month he was without a team he trained with the Czech team he started with, so he is athletically ready. “

Su Ampadu to the right

“We also need to see Mateju’s situation, given the absolute emergency I could think about it. If he won’t be there I could think about it and there is also Ceccaroni to replace. From this point of view it rains a little in the wet. we know how the market went and we inevitably took the expulsion where we were discovered. The time is now, if we have to adapt someone we will do it and it will probably be Ampadu who is the best we have in this sense “.

On individual errors

“You agree that the team plays well and that some individual errors undermine a bit of everything, but in the case of Caldara for large sections of the match he is among the best in the field. With Napoli I have not seen any particular individual errors. I have seen them in other matches. Those are more duels lost, I am thinking for example of Dzeko’s goal. If we have troubled the big players, perhaps forcing Inter to win at the last minute, it means that we have played a great match. Apart from the aspect of luck that we don’t have a great match is needed to score points with the big names and that they don’t have the top day, plus win duels. Because it’s not just Caldara who loses Osimhen, there is also the perfect ball that Politano puts on his head. The problem is not the goals taken, the problem is that we are the worst attack in the league, they say a lot that we play well, but we score little, from the trocar up we are not very effective. even bad our the forwards. If I think of the ball that Ampadu, central defender, puts in the head of Henry who scores … we do not serve our forwards well, we have no capacity for expression when we reach the trocar, in this sense I hope Nani will give us a hand. In the last match he could have done more, I expect him to do what he did with Empoli in the future. I can’t focus on the individual error only on the goal taken, but also on when I can score, to win games you have to score. To save ourselves, it is not enough to draw it, we are constantly looking for a way to raise these numbers, taking a goal with Napoli is there, but put only one shot on goal while they make ten. At the beginning of the conference I said that we need to draw a line on this situation, we have faced many big names where it was difficult to play, now instead there is another series of games, where we can produce, so we will have to play it. Then after we will do the trials. The title could be “A New Beginning” “.

About Kiyine and Sigurdsson

“Kiyine? He’s not recovered, and so is Sigurdsson.”