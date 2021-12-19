Turin-Verona 1-0, goal from Pobega

The midfielder unlocks in the fray on the free kick that follows Magnani’s red

by our correspondent Mario Pagliara

The Bull gives himself a sweet Christmas. Because, in whatever way it ends on Wednesday at San Siro with leaders Inter, the grenades make sure to turn at the end of the first round to at least 25 points. It is an excellent mid-term assessment for Ivan Juric’s project, which started just six months ago. To beat Verona 1-0 in ten men from 25 ‘(red directed at Magnani) just a flash from Pobega in the middle of the first half: the Olimpico’s law is confirmed, the grenades make a triple jump in one night, overtaking in classification in one fell swoop Verona, Bologna and Sassuolo.

respect – The friendship that binds Ivan Juric and Igor Tudor has little to do with Turin and Verona playing the first twenty minutes respecting each other and looking at each other. The beginning flows on the track of balance, with a repetition of duels to fill every area of ​​the field. Granata and Hellas look in the mirror and, until Magnani is sent off, no one is unbalanced: 3-4-2-1 for Toro with the highly confirmed Praet-Pjaca-Sanabria trident, 3-4-2- 1 also for Verona, with the trident Lasagna (who took over from Barak, injured in the warm-up) -Caprari-Simeone. In the first 22 ‘there is only one moment in which the fine line of balance cracks: it is when Pobega goes away with a burning progression, he puts a ball in the center of the area that Praet just has to push into the net, being on the goal line. But the Belgian blatantly fails to catch the ball: it’s a big goal-ball so devoured by Toro.

pobe-goal – Then comes the minute number 22, and here the challenge of the Olympic Stadium Grande Torino meets a first and substantial crossroads. Magnagni lands on the edge of the Sanabria area, which has in front of Montipò the wide open door: the referee Fabbri awards the free kick from the edge (right), but incredibly misses the disciplinary sanction directly by pulling out only the yellow card from his pocket . It is a clear goal opportunity, and the regulation requires direct red: from the Var Ghersini room he calls Fabbri back to the video and, after reviewing the action, the referee expels Magnani (on 25 ‘). A minute later from the free kick kicked by Rodriguez comes the rebound on which the Pobega-express arrives on time: it is the 1-0 for Toro, the fourth goal (all at home) in the championship of Pobega, Juric’s striker. Tudor runs for cover, passes to 3-4-2, launching Sutalo (for Caprari) and Tameze (for Lasagna). Toro plays from 25 ‘with the extra man but does not find the knockout blow until the interval: a raid by Djidji (39’) and a wave by Singo (45 ‘) go off target.

check – When the second half begins, Tameze immediately sends a shiver to Montipo ‘risking his own goal (5’) but the Verona goalkeeper is careful. Out of the returning Djidji from the injury after 55 minutes, the relay with Zima is born. The grenades are unbalanced in search of the doubling, but they also run some risk too much: like at 16 ‘when a header by Ceccherini does not freeze the Olimpico for a matter of centimeters. Sixty seconds later Juric calls Praet back to the bench, the Brekalo card is played. Having taken the measures, the grenades become masters of the field by playing steadily in the Venetian half, controlling the advantage, even without finding the flicker of two to zero. In the final Tameze engages Milinkovic from distance (45 ‘), but the lightning from Pobega is enough for Toro, and the Olimpico can celebrate.

