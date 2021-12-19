Turin-Verona 1-0, Juric: “Three points, we’re tenths and that’s fine”

At the end of the match of the 18th round between Turin and Verona Ivan Juric commented on the game by releasing the following statements to Dazn’s microphones: “We scored three points, we are tenth and it’s great because we have played so many games where it went badly. I think we did very well in the first half without conceding anything to Hellas, but in the second half we did badly. When we have to slow down for the characteristics we have we struggle and we also lose the skills we have in insertion and aggression. That’s how it went in Cagliari too and we suffered a bit. But that’s okay, that is, it’s great. There is a lot to improve on many aspects but the team has made huge steps forward thinking about the last two years. Then there is certainly a lot to work on. “