Turin-Verona, Juric at the press conference

The Torino coach introduces the match recalling the happy period in Veneto: “It will never be a match like any other. But I am overjoyed with the progress of the grenades so far.”

From our correspondent Mario Pagliara

The first time is never forgotten. And, perhaps, only tomorrow at 6 pm will he discover the effect it will have. For the first time, Ivan Juric is about to face his ex Verona. “It will not be a match like any other. No, it cannot be: in Verona I lived the most beautiful period of my life”, said Juric, now Turin coach, in the press conference on the eve of the match. “In Verona we built a lot, doing beautiful things. It was a really beautiful period. I will always have to thank the Hellas club, everyone. Verona was magnificent in every sense.”

History and enthusiasm – It is inevitable that a large part of the meeting with the reporters is filled with the meanings and reasons of this particular and suggestive intersection for the technician. “Toro has a particular history, for the scudetti and for the Superga tragedy: Toro is a very important club in Italy. In Verona they have also won a championship … Verona has a great feeling, the Venetians are special: they have a great love, a lot of attachment for the territory and their traditions. I liked them very much – continues Juric -. They feel Hellas, they transmit it a lot “. Juric underlines precisely the aspect of popular enthusiasm: “Verona always has fifteen-sixteen thousand people at the stadium, we instead have seven. The enthusiasm there is very different: perhaps, at this moment, here there are still the dross of the past, maybe it takes more from us too for people to return to the stadium. I always thank the fans who come, but today there is not the enthusiasm I had in Verona. There it was enough for people, after two games, to see how they played the team to fill the stadium. ”

Setti, Tudor and D’Amico – There is a whole chapter of the conference, which Juric dedicates to the men of Verona, to which he is still linked. Starting with President Setti: “It was exceptional – he says -, it allowed me to do all the things I had in my head together with the director Tony D’Amico. Together we managed to change mentality, working method, bringing people inside with quality . We could do whatever we wanted within the budget that the president gave us: I will thank him for life. We created a fantastic thing starting from scratch. Here we see… “. He also spends nice words for Tudor, “he is my brother, a friend. We share everything. I am overjoyed with what he is doing: the project in Verona continues with him, it is a beautiful thing. He is a quality coach”. And the journey into the past ends talking about Tony D’Amico, the sporting director of the Hellas miracle with whom the relationship has remained intense. “Tony and I spent two years together. Rarely did I find a ds like this, with whom I was able to establish a relationship just like two brothers. We had exactly the same way of doing things. Here with Vagnati we have to understand each other. , we have just started, we get along professionally on many things. I would like to create a right relationship with Davide “.

And the game? – Yes, because then there is the game and in a few hours we will play. “We have to continue in the wake of the last match against Bologna, where we did an excellent performance. It will certainly take longer and better than the Coppa Italia evening in Genoa: different intensity and attention. But I would not change my choices of football. Coppa being able to go back. I am overjoyed with our journey – he adds -, with everything that has been done so far, up to Bologna, we must continue. Our growth has been enormous. Now I am curious to see if we have approached the level of Verona , it will be very tough: they have two years of work ahead “. And he closes on the recoveries of Bremer and Djidji: “Also yesterday in training they made progress, later we will check again. I hope they are both well.”

December 18, 2021 (change December 18, 2021 | 13:50)

