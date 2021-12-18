Turin-Verona: Juric’s conference

Turin: Juric’s conference

“It was the best time of my life, we did great things. I will always thank the whole environment, it was magnificent. We weren’t able to achieve results, there is a bit of regret but let’s go on. trained all together: those who did not play did a good training, we must continue in the footsteps of Bologna. Today I will see during the working session. Someone is fine, someone is not. I have clear ideas since August, but no sentences are made : football changes quickly, no sentences are made for a performance.

We have to have another intensity, we didn’t wear it the other night. The closeness of commitments certainly affects a bit, but we also happened to face teams with fewer days of rest than us. It’s all mental, if a player wants to catch up he does it. Then there may be muscle injuries, with three close matches you risk but there are those who have an important physical structure that does not suffer. I am overjoyed with our journey and with everything we have done, now we have to continue. I see tremendous growth, but the other night we got the intensity and focus wrong. We could also draw or win, but I didn’t have the right sensations. “

About Bremer and Djidji

“They have made progress, today we will do another check. I hope they are both well”.

About Pobega

“There is more than one player that is difficult to replace, Pobega is one of them”.