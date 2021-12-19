Turin-Verona: probable formations, news and where to see it on TV or streaming

The probable formations of Turin-Verona, the latest news on the match and where to see it

Sunday 19th December is the time to Turin-Hellas Verona, match scheduled at 18:00 at the Grande Torino Olympic stadium. I grenade of Juric they come from a Serie A victory against Bologna and a defeat in the Italian Cup against Sampdoria, while the yellow and blue of Tudor from two defeats: one against Atalanta in the league and the other in the Italian Cup against Empoli. Below, the probable formations, the latest news on the match and where to see it on TV or streaming.

TURIN (3-4-2-1): Milinkovic-Savic; Zima, Bremer, Rodríguez; Singo, Lukic, Pobega, Vojvoda; Praet, Pjaca; Sanabria.

HELLAS VERONA (3-4-2-1): Montipò; Ceccherini, Magnani, Casale; Pharaohs, Tameze, Veloso, Lazovic; Barak, Caprari; Simeone.

The race that is worth the 18th day of A league between Turin and Hellas Verona, will be broadcast by DAZN (click here to subscribe). It will therefore be visible on smart TVs compatible with the appropriate app and on all other types of televisions connected to an Xbox console (One, One S, One X, Series X, Series S) or PlayStation 4/5, to a TIMVISION BOX or to an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast device.

Thanks to DAZNit will be possible to see Turin-Hellas Verona live streaming also on mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, by downloading the app for iOS and Android systems, starting it and selecting the match from the schedule, and on your personal computer or notebook, by connecting directly to the official website of the platform. After the conclusion of the match, the highlights of the match and the full event will be made available to users for viewing on demand.

The commentary of Turin-Hellas Verona on DAZNit will be curated by Ricky Buscaglia, with Sergio’s technical comment Floccari.

As always, too ToroNews gives its readers the opportunity to follow the direct text of the game through the website and the social profile of Twitter (@Toro_News), with all the pre, live and post game updates.

December 19, 2021 (change December 19, 2021 | 11:04)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link