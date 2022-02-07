Turin, what a departure for Verdi in Salerno! Immediately two goals on a free kick

Less than twenty minutes of play, and Simone Verdi has already felt the affection of the Salernitana fans on him. In the match against Spezia – currently in progress – the grenade striker on loan to the Campania club found, on 3 ‘and 16’, the 2-1 goals that are momentarily giving the advantage to Colantuono’s team. And both goals came from free kicks. The one in Salernitana-Spezia is Verdi’s second set-back brace, after the famous brace at Crotone, with the Bologna shirt, with two free-kicks bagged one right and one left. Currently, therefore, Simone Verdi is the Italian footballer with the most goals from a free-kick in Serie A: of the total 8, only one was with the grenade shirt, against Bologna in December 2019. On that occasion, however, the complicity of the goalkeeper was evident. rossoblù Da Costa. An incredible impact that of Verdi in Salerno, which if on the one hand can irritate those who remember the lackluster performances offered in Turin, on the other it can be the prologue to a re-evaluation of the player, something that Toro is the first to hope for.