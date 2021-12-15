Turismo, from 27 March the Ryanair Bari-Edinburgh flight on Wednesday and Sunday. Rates starting from 19.99 euros

From next March 27, Puglia and Scotland will be connected for the first time thanks to Ranair’s Bari-Edinburgh flight every Wednesday and Sunday. This was announced by the airports of Puglia specifying that the departure from the Bari airport is scheduled at 11.45 with arrival at 14.50 while from the Scottish capital it will take off at 7 in the morning with arrival at 11.20.

“We welcome the announcement of the new flight with great satisfaction – declares the vice president of Aeroporti di Puglia, Antonio Maria Vasile – the new flight represents an absolute novelty for Puglia that has never before been connected with the Scottish city. It is an opportunity to be seized with particular interest from an incoming point of view, as well as for the Apulians “.

Mauro BollaRyanair’s country manager Italy said he was “delighted to add this new route to Edinburgh as part of the Bari Summer 2022 program, offering our customers another fantastic destination to explore next summer. To celebrate – he adds – we have launched a promotion with fares available starting at € 19.99 for travel until June 30, 2022, which must be booked by midnight Thursday December 16. As airfares are likely to increase in summer 2022 due to reduced capacity, we encourage all customers to book in advance and take advantage of these affordable rates on ryanair.com “.