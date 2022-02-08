Turkey, 8 arrest warrants for commenting on Erdogan’s tweet: Olympic swimmer Büyükunçu among the accused

For the Olympic swimmer Derya Büyükunçu and 7 other people was issued a arrest warrant by a Turkish court. The reason is related to a comment on the tweet yesterday with which the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan claimed to have tested positive for Covid together with his wife, with some mild symptoms: “We ask your prayers”, Erdogan had written. The Defense Minister also tested positive at Covid Hulusi Akarwho accompanied Erdogan on a visit to Ukraine over the past week.

According to several Turkish media, Büyükunçu was accused of having “insulted Erdogan”: the insult to the president in Turkey it is a crime for which they risk up to 4 years of imprisonment. In the offending tweet, the swimmer said, they explain, that he wanted to buy for his whole neighborhood a Turkish dessert that is typically eaten at funerals.

The arrest warrant for the swimmer caused a sensation, given that Büyükunçu is a familiar face in Turkey: he participated in well six Olympics and actively participates in television life, he also won a very popular reality show. It is not yet known when the athlete will be arrested because it is not yet clear whether he is currently in Turkey or abroad.

In addition to the one for the swimmer, another 7 arrest warrants were issued for comments on Erdogan’s tweet where he claimed to be ill: 4 of the accused were briefly held in prison, while one of them is currently in prison. domiciliary. On these comments, considered insults to the president, the Minister of Justice intervened, Bekir Bozdag: “I condemn these arrogant and ignorant devoid of the values ​​of our civilization “.

Over 30 Twitter accounts have been investigated for offensive comments, the agency reported Anadolu. For the everyday Sabahof pro-government orientation, the arrest warrants are explained as, indirectly, the comments to the tweet wished Erdogan’s death.