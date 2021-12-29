Turkey, assault with guns and knife on the headquarters of the pro-Kurdish party Hdp: two people injured. Police arrested a suspect

The Kurdish minority still under attack in Turkey. A man armed with guns And knife broke into the headquarters of Istanbul, in the district of Bahcelievler, of the party Hdp related to Kurdish population in the country and lashed out at two militants, slightly wounding them. After he managed to escape, the police stopped a 20-year-old who was hiding in a bakery.

According to the reconstruction offered by the party spokesman, Cuneyt Karabey, the man entered the HDP offices asking to receive the political training card, but shortly after he pulled out two guns and a knife with which he tried to take a member hostage of the party that was injured in the clash. The assailant failed to shoot, the spokesman continued, but he wounded another person with the knife and then managed to escape from the building.

However, the one in Istanbul is only the latest in a series of attacks that have hit members of the pro-Kurdish group. TO Smyrna, in June, a militant of the party, Deniz Poyraz, had been killed in an ambush at the HDP offices. Tomorrow the trial for his killing opens in the city. The HDP, the third party in Turkey, is accused by the government of Recep Tayyip Erdogan of links with the Pkk, the armed group considered terrorist organization from Ankara. This is also why many pro-Kurdish activists, including the party leader, Selahattin Demirtaş, they ended up in jail and the HDP is fighting a legal battle to avoid the closure of the party.