Turkey, between the collapse of the lira and Erdogan’s ambitions, the country is dangerously close to an encore of the 2013 Gezi Park protests

File for bread, underpaid nurses, pockets of poverty and discontent that grow progressively. Turkey of this last part of the year looks like this, after having put together one series of negative records for the national currency weighted by the political choices, from the gut and not from the head, of the president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The reverberations of what could be called a real one antechamber of the crash, fall mainly on the shoulders of workers and families, grappling with massive inflation what does it mean more expensive purchases and high difficulty cubed for the weaker groups.

For days now we have noticed the lines for bread, crowded with those destitute citizens who show up at food banks or at those shops that adhere to social programs for the less well-off. They seem light years away the golden periods of the country when, from 2000 onwards, economic growth relaxed at the rate of 10% and the government showed up moderate and Islamic. All this gave the country one stability not only unpublished but even positive for a series of conditioned reflexes like starting the procedures for entry into the European Union. It was the first time that a Muslim country grew so rapidly without having the availability of oil and what’s more in a democratic framework, the result of regular elections. Then something broke, not only in public accounts or in people’s perception: from the violent repression of the protests of Gezi Park from 2013 onwards, the Erdogan guide has changed skin, with the result that today’s difficulties are combined with growing geopolitical tensions and the often disjointed policies implemented by the government.

The lira crisis is affecting consumption and households, while annual inflation has reached 21% in November, however, it becomes more than double (58.65%) according to the Inflation Research Group (ENAgroup). It means there is also a problem of institutional communication in the country, on which the arrows of students and workers who no longer trust theinner circle Erdoganiano e related messages. If the Turkish lira continues to fall against foreign currencies, the monthly minimum wage sets the record for the lowest in Europe and corresponds for just under $ 200. A few days ago the negotiations to renew the contract for 150 thousand metalworkers, who had been offered a measly 12% increase, ended in a stalemate. It doesn’t get better for doctors and nurses, among other things in the eye of the storm for the pandemic emergency: a week ago the country was shaken by one general strike, caused by Erdoğan’s refusal to improve the economic and social conditions of all health workers. Not only the workers joined it en masse, but also the medical students did not want to lack their support, boycotting the lessons.

In essence, the same conditions are being created, but much more serious, which led to the Gezi Park protests: the social unease is spreading between workers and young people and awaits only the spark to turn into explosion. It is not easy to convince citizens that there are no funds for salaries and services, while the government instead allocates them lightly to pharaonic infrastructure of dubious utility like the second bridge over the Bosphorus, or for presidential convenience like the Air Force One purchased second-hand from the Gulf countries or like Erdogan’s thousand-room “White House”. Not to mention the military expenses incurred in Syria and Libya which affect, like the diplomatic ones, a public budget that appears increasingly unstable. And the fact that Erdogan points to Africa as a potential is of little use as a counterpoint new customer to sell his drones to. It will not be those interesting orders that will drive the welfare sector, which is constantly losing pieces, at a time when rumors of a possible strong gesture by Erdogan are multiplying, who sees the polls in decline and popular discontent skyrocketing. For the first time, polls indicate that the party of Prime Minister Akp he would be defeated in the elections by the Kemalists of the CHP in a breakfast with liberals and Kurds.

Of course, there is no shortage of external aid. The Qatar continues to embody the role of funder, while another 560 million euro check on the Bosphorus arrives from the EU, to support quality inclusive education initiatives, including access to higher education through scholarships, for refugees in Turkey and for border protection, adding to the € 3 billion announced by the President of the Commission Ursula Von der Leyen in June 2021, to maintain EU support for refugees in Turkey until 2023. But these external chips will not be able to straighten a picture that appears complex and, probably, already somewhat compromised.

@FDepalo