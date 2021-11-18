Business

Turkey cuts repo rate by 100 bps, bonds and lira collapse By Investing.com

Investing.com – La cut its main interest rate further on Thursday, following requests from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for lower borrowing costs despite the currency’s sharp weakening and skyrocketing prices.

The Monetary Policy Committee, led by Governor Sahap Kavcioglu, reduced the one-week repo rate by 100 basis points to 15%, as per market expectations, after an overall cut of 300 bps in the previous two meetings.

With annual inflation of 19.9% ​​(October), after the central bank’s decision, the plunged to new lows against the dollar at TRY10.926 (-30% since January), while the 10-year government bond is shot up 6.1% to a yield of 20.1%.

On the other hand, a bullish effect for local equities, with the main index of the Istabul stock exchange () trading at an all-time high of 1,720 points (+ 0.7% intraday and + 15% since the beginning of the year).

Before the Ankara bank’s decision, analysts at InTouch Capital Marktes had warned, betting on a decline in the repo rate, that “letting the lira fall precipitously will have negative consequences that could cause a large-scale crisis”.

“Another rate cut would mean that it would leave the lira even more vulnerable against the dollar, which is currently supported on the upside due to market expectations on the Fed and on rate hikes perhaps as early as mid-2022”.

