Turkey, inflation soars to 36%. Ankara requires companies to convert a quarter of their foreign revenues into lire

The Turkish lira opens the new year as the old one ended: falling and with a currency crisis that risks twisting and plummet quickly. Today the data on theinflation in December, up to 36% (from 20% of the previous month) hitting the highest level of the last 19 years. An increase significantly higher than expected. During 2021, the lira lost 44% against the dollar. This situation that pays debt issued in foreign currencies is extremely onerous by Turkish companies and generates an effect of “Import of inflation”. In fact, all products that come from abroad cost more, reducing the purchasing power of those who have income in national currency.

Three weeks ago the president Recep Tayyip Erdogan emergency measures to try to protect the savings of Turkish citizens. In essence, the State undertakes to reimburse any difference between the loss in value of the lira and interest rates paid on bank accounts. A measure that, however, has the effect of weighing on the public accounts of the country which, at least for now, do not show particular criticalities. The announcement had the effect of temporarily reversing the decline of the lira, a rise was also favored by a massive intervention by the Turkish central bank who sold dollars and bought lire.

Read Also Turkey, lira to peak then recovers on the announcement of “extraordinary measures”. Erdogan: “Raising rates against Islam”

However, last week the Turkish government called on citizens to deposit the gold they hold in national banks and keep deposits in national currency only. Arrangement that resulted in a new thud of currency. Today Ankara instead announced that it will ask exporting companies to convert a quarter of the revenues generated abroad into lire (and therefore in foreign currency). The conversion will be managed by the central bank which thus increases its availability of valuable currencies such as dollar or euro.

All these measures are put in place for the inability to raise interest rates, which is the move that all central banks use as a first remedy against currency devaluation and inflation. President Erdogan is strongly opposed to this provision he has the side effect of slowing economic growth. The central bank therefore did the opposite: reduced from 19% to 14% the cost of money within 4 months. For those with deposits it means a negative return of 22% (the difference between the price increase and the money it receives as interest)

The Turkish central bank is influenced by the government and the last few years have been characterized by a comeback of governors. Those unwelcome to Erdogan were quickly replaced. Elections will be held in 2023 that the president aims to win. For the first time, however, the polls show the opposition forces ahead of the ruling party.