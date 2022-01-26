Turkey is also thinking of legalizing bitcoin

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele arrived in Turkey in recent days to meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in an attempt to promote alliance and investment in the Central American country. Shortly before arriving Bukele had tweeted: “This Thursday, on a state visit, I will hold a meeting with Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, president of Turkey”. Speculations and memes started pouring in on Twitter asking the Turkish president if he intends to follow El Salvador’s bitcoin path!

Interestingly, the Turkish central bank kept its benchmark interest rate intact, pausing a cycle of easing that had helped push inflation to its highest level since President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s rule began. The country’s central bank kept the key rate at 14%, in line with forecasts, signaling a more gradual easing in 2022 as the economy adjusts to the situation.

Credit: Pixabay

CoinGape previously reported in an article that Turkey was looking to implement a cryptocurrency law “as soon as possible”, informing about the latest update of Turkey’s upcoming crypto law.

Describing the president’s visit, the Salvadoran government issued a statement: “El Salvador explored the opportunities that Turkish companies invest in El Salvador, particularly in energy and tourism, defining the benefits of the coastal strategy known as Surf City” .