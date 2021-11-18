Turkey, lira to peak after the new rate cut by the Central Bank. In November, 8 billion dollar bonds expire

The Turkish lira plunges to an all-time low after the central bank cut the cost of money by 1% bringing it to 15%. This is the third cut in a few months. Last September, when the new governor Sahap Kavcioglu took office, rates were at 19%. The independence of the central bank’s choices with respect to the will of the president Recep Tayyip Erdogan it is much more theoretical than real, as evidenced by the whirlwind of governors, four in two years, who have followed one another. Today’s move confirms investors’ fears about the institution’s lack of autonomy. Inflation in Turkey is close to 20%, lThe lira was already under pressure, in theory it would be more useful to raise rates rather than reduce them to defend it. However, this has an immediate slowing effect on economic activity and is therefore viewed with annoyance by any government. This is why many countries have chosen to make their central banks independent from their respective executives.

For some time, however, Erdogan has supported a conspiracy theory according to which international investors agree to favor the maintenance of high rates in Turkey. After the decision of the Central Bank the lira lost 6% with an exchange rate of 11.31 lire for every dollar, thus marking a new all-time low. Over the past year, the Turkish currency has lost about a third of its value, alone in the last two months the decline was 20%. Turkey has foreign currency debt of 446 billion dollars, the more the local currency weakens, the more the weight of these debts increases. Between now and the end of the year, Turkish companies will have to redeem dollar bonds worth 13 billion dollars, of which 8 billion by the end of the month. The yield of ten-year Turkish government bonds rose today by 0.5% the most marked increase since September, testifying to an increased perception of the risk that the country represents for its investors.