Turkey, lira to peak then recovers on announcement of “extraordinary measures”. Erdogan: “Raising rates against Islam”

A day of passion for the Turkish lira which today has lost more than 10% against the dollar hitting a new all-time low. The currency recovered all the dips after president Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced extraordinary measures to stem the collapse and try to limit the loss of purchasing power for the population. Currently, to get a dollar it takes about 14 Turkish lira, almost 18 were needed in the middle of the day. The stock exchange, after the stop last Friday, has once again suspended trading due to a generalized decline in prices. Since last September the lira has lost just under 50% against the dollar, with a decline of over 30% in the last 4 weeks alone. Previously Erdogan he had stated that there will not be no step backwards in expansionary monetary policy which for some time has been vigorously supporting and in contrast to classical economic approaches. In the lasts 4 months the Turkish central bank made 4 cuts in interest rates.

Expansive monetary policies they help growth but also promote inflation in the country now exceeds 21%. Yesterday Erdogan defended his approach on rates justifying it with the dictates of Islam that “prohibit usury”. In the past, the Turkish president has repeatedly accused foreign investors, referred to as the “rate lobby”, of conspire against the country aiming to undermine economic growth by pushing for an increase of cost of money.

Strong inflation pays off extremely expensive purchases of goods from abroad, a condition that is creating difficulties in supply chains and “imports” inflation. Last week the Erdogan also announced an increase in the minimum wage of 50%. The risk is that wages begin to chase prices which in turn chase wages, the classic vicious circle that risks spiraling out of control. The cost of credit default swap (financial products that allow you to insure against the bankruptcy of a country or a company, ed) has almost doubled compared to the beginning of the year.

Erdogan also claimed that will bring inflation back to 4% and that what it is fighting is a “war for economic independence”. The president is convinced that with his policies he will succeed to push exports, economic growth and investments. Outside observers expect inflation to catch up though quickly 30%. Protests are multiplying in the country due to the rapid and strong price increases, including for many basic necessities. Some naval connections in the Bosphorus Strait have been blocked because fuel costs are excessive. A dangerous loss of popularity for Edogan, in power for 20 years but aiming for one reconfirmation in the 2023 elections.