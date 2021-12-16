Turkey, new interest rate cut despite inflation above 21%. Lyre in free fall

The Turkish central bank cut interest rates by 1% bringing them to 14%. This is the fourth consecutive decline in the span of a few months and was decided despite the fact that inflation in the country is rising and now over 21%. Rates are therefore 7 percentage points below inflation. The central bank has promised this will be the latest downward intervention on the cost of money. However, after the announcement, the lira lost 5% against the dollar. Compared to last September, the value of the lira has practically halved. Three months ago they needed 8.3 lire in exchange for one dollar, today 15.4. A situation that favors the importation of inflation from abroad since imported products cost more and more and puts companies that mainly sell on the domestic market and / or have bonds denominated in foreign currencies. To try to stem the fall of the lira the central bank has repeatedly sold dollars on the market.

However the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan he has always pushed for an expansionary monetary policy since, according to him, it would instead slow down inflation. The increase in rates would instead be a move desired by foreign investors to hit the economy of the country weakening its momentum. In general, expansive monetary policies (and therefore a reduction in rates and / or purchases of securities) help economic growth but can favor the rise in inflation. In carrying out his vision, Erdogan has over time replaced a host of central bank presidents and ministers. Yesterday the latest changes with the removal of the two deputy finance ministers Sakir Ercan Gul and Mehmet Hamdi Yildirim. Today, President Erdogan, struggling with a decline in popularity, is expected to announce an increase in minimum wages in the country, which could be a further driver on inflation.