Turkey, the “banana war”: 45 refugees expelled for some videos in which they ate the fruit in a “provocative” way

Turkey’s Immigration Department has reported that 45 refugees will be expelled from the country due to videos deemed “provocative” broadcast on social media. “They have been transferred to deportation centers and are currently under administrative surveillance,” reads a statement from the Department that does not refer to the nationality of the people who will be deported. According to the international press, they are Syrians. The detained refugees have been identified as the authors of social media posts in which irony was made about a Turkish citizen who accused Syrian migrants – in fact – of living in luxury while the Turks suffer from economic difficulties. In particular, at the end of October a video went viral in which a Turkish citizen is seen criticizing a Syrian refugee at the market while buying bananas. “I can’t even afford one, but you can buy a kilo of bananas!” the man says accusingly towards the girl. In reaction to the event, numerous videos of Syrian refugees making jokes about the incident were released on social media by portraying them while eating bananas.