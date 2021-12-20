Turkey, the lira lower and lower, the stock market steady. But President Erdogan defends the line: “Raising rates against Islam”
The Turkish lira continues to go down and this morning I lose a another 6.5% against the dollar hitting a new all-time low. To get a dollar you need it right now 17.6 Turkish lira. The stock exchange, after the stop last Friday, has once again suspended trading due to a generalized decline in over 5%. Since last September the lira has lost 53% against the dollar, with a decrease of over 30% in the last 4 weeks alone. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan he affirmed that there will be no step back in the expansionary monetary policy that has been vigorously supporting and in contrast with classical economic approaches for some time. In the lasts 4 months the Turkish central bank made 4 cuts in interest rates. Expansive monetary policies they help growth but also promote inflation in the country now exceeds 21%. Yesterday Erdogan defended his approach on rates justifying it with the dictates of Islam that “prohibit usury”. In the past, the Turkish president has repeatedly accused foreign investors, referred to as the “rate lobby”, of conspire against the country aiming to undermine economic growth by pushing for an increase of cost of money.
at high inflation it makes extremely expensive purchases of goods from abroad, a condition that is creating difficulties in supply chains and “imports” inflation. Last week the Erdogan also announced an increase in the minimum wage of 50%. The risk is that wages begin to chase prices which in turn chase wages, the classic vicious circle that risks spiraling out of control. The cost of credit default swap (financial products that make it possible to insure against the bankruptcy of a country or a company, ed.) almost doubled compared to the beginning of the year.
Erdogan also claimed that will bring inflation back to 4% and that what it is fighting is a “war for economic independence”. The president is convinced that with his policies he will succeed to push exports, economic growth and investments. Outside observers expect inflation to catch up though quickly 30%. Protests are multiplying in the country due to the rapid and strong price increases, including for many basic necessities. Some naval connections in the Bosphorus Strait have been blocked because fuel costs are excessive. A dangerous loss of popularity for Edogan, in power for 20 years but aiming for one reconfirmation in the 2023 elections.
