Turkey, the offices where to buy Bitcoin with paper

In Turkey it’s possible buy Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in cash, or rather with a credit card, thanks to the service offered by Nakitcoins.

Nakitcoins offices

Nakitcoins has opened some real ones offices where users can go for open their crypto wallets, make deposits and withdrawals in dollars or euros, all in one minute.

These offices are currently located in Ankara and Istanbul, which is the capital and largest city in Turkey.

In the offices it is possible to:

buy cryptocurrencies with fiat money;

sell cryptocurrencies for money;

make money transfers;

convert Bitcoin.

Doing all of this is very simple. To buy cryptocurrencies, just go to one of the Nakitcoins offices with one Visa or Mastercard card, with which to make purchases of cryptocurrencies in euros or dollars. You can buy them Bitcoin, Ethereum, Monero, ZCash and Ripple.

All you need is an email address, open an account with Nakitcoins and carry out the operation to which a applies 1% commission cost. Similar process for sell cryptocurrencies for money, just go to the agency and tell the staff that you want to sell your cryptocurrencies in exchange for money.

Another service offered by Nakitcoins is what it allows convert cryptocurrencies into dollars. This, the agency explains, serves to protect their funds from the volatility of BTC.

Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in Turkey

The services offered by Nakitcoins are placed in a context, the Turkish one where theand cryptocurrencies are seen as an escape from the continuing devaluation of the local currency, the Turkish lira.

According to reports from the Wall Street Journal, the Turks would definitely be in love with cryptocurrencies and in particular with Tether, which they exchange with the Turkish lira.

The crisis of the local currency, which in recent months has lost 40% against the US dollar, has led the Turks to take refuge in cryptocurrencies and offices such as Nakitcoins have been born in several cities.

The government certainly did not stand by and watch, so much so that President Erdogan announced one law to regulate cryptocurrency trading. At present local laws vietano cryptocurrencies as a payment tool but not as a tool for trading. This has helped to grow their popularity.

This is also confirmed by the high number of users who have signed up for the Turkish exchange Bitlo in the last months.

Esra Alpay, CMO of the exchange, told the WSJ:

“The volatility of the Turkish lira and the increase in inflation seen in recent months has led our investors to view cryptocurrencies as a profitable long-term investment and as a short-term hedge against inflation.”

If Turkey fails to reverse its economic situation it is likely that i Turks will continue to trust Bitcoin more than their currency.