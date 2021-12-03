Turkey, the storm on the lira overwhelms the Minister of Finance. In its place a loyal of Erdogan

Listen to the audio version of the article

Heads continue to fall at the top of the Turkish economic establishment overwhelmed by the umpteenth storm that has been hitting the lira for weeks. President Erdogan’s latest victim is Finance Minister Lufti Elvan, 59, who leaves office just one year after his appointment at his express request, according to the decree published in the Turkish Official Gazette.

Elvan’s “fault” is that he remained the last defender of orthodox economic and monetary policies based on the fight against inflation and on the defense of the lira. Quite the opposite of what Erdogan is asking, for years now engaged in a personal battle against the governors of the Central Bank who have raised interest rates to keep the cost of living at bay, a policy that, according to the president, slows economic growth and exports. . Since 2019, 3 presidents have already been torpedoed for not respecting Erodgan’s instructions.

The governor currently in office has instead carried out the presidential diktats by lowering the cost of money several times up to 15% – against inflation that gallops around 20% – triggering massive sales on the Turkish lira, which has now depreciated by almost 40% on the dollar and euro since last September. In the last month alone, the lira has lost 27%.

Nureddin Nebati, 57, former Deputy Minister of Finance, was appointed in place of Elvan, considered a loyalist of Erdogan and very close to the son-in-law of President Bert Albayrak, who in turn had held the post before Elvan. In recent days Nebati has openly sided in favor of a reduction in interest rates despite high inflation and a lira in the storm, explaining that “there are no problems” in pursuing an expansionary monetary policy in the current market conditions.

In the early stages after the announcement, the Turkish lira continued to depreciate, setting a new low against the euro. In the morning, the Turkish national currency broke through the threshold of 1 euro for 15 lire for the first time.