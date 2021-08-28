Turkish authorities investigate a $ 119 million scam linked to Dogecoin mining

Turkish media have reported that authorities are investigating an alleged Dogecoin mining scam (DOGE) that went missing after accumulating $ 119 million in deposits.

A report broadcast on local TV100 on Monday revealed the news as police try to identify a pseudonymous figure known by his online name “Turgut V.” as the central operator of the scam.

Authorities believe Turgut and 11 accomplices managed to amass nearly 350 million Dogecoin, equivalent to $ 119 million, before disappearing.

It seems that Turgut has solicited investments from 1,500 Turkish citizens, advertising the Dogecoin “mining” operation during networking events at luxury venues and using an online Telegram group. The scam promised investors 100% returns in 40 days, and those responsible would distribute the earnings for about three months.

Investors believed that the Dogecoins sent were for obtaining new mining equipment from DOGE. Similar to Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin is issued through a proof-of-work mining process in which network participants compete to validate transactions and produce the next block by solving very complex equations. The miner who solves the equation adds the block to the blockchain, receiving a fixed reward and the fees associated with the transactions contained in it.

The operation continued smoothly for the first three months, and the initial investors received the promised returns. However, when the total blocked value of the scam reached 350 million Dogecoins during the fourth month, the funds disappeared.

The Küçükçekmece District Attorney General’s Office in Istanbul is now investigating to track down Turgut and his 11 accomplices. The authorities have issued an order to prevent Turgut and partner “Gizem N.” to leave the country.

The recent popularity of crypto assets in Turkey has brought with it an increase in scammers seeking to exploit crypto to deceive victims and steal money.

In late April, Turkish authorities arrested six suspects associated with the collapse of the local cryptocurrency exchange Thodex. A few days earlier, the exchange had suddenly suspended withdrawal services, blocking user funds on the platform.

Also in April, four employees of the local exchange Vebitcoin were arrested on fraud charges after the platform announced it would cease operations.