Turkish inflation at 36%. Erdogan’s experiment is bearing fruit …

Turkish citizens were certain of the great results, so to speak, achieved by Erdogan with his innovative and religiously enlightened economic policy. Inflation has reached 36%, a figure that has not been seen for 19 years

The main upward pressure came from food and soft drinks (43.80 percent versus 27.11 percent in November), transportation (53.66 percent vs. 22.74 percent), housing and utilities (28.57), furniture and appliances (40.95 percent)., hotels, cafes and restaurants (40.85 percent), and clothing and footwear (20.13 percent). It could have been even worse, because, at the very least, the Lira did not collapse, remaining however at a level that shows that the Turks do not trust too much in the government’s monetary inventions.

Core inflation also surprised on the upside at 31.9% yoy. Goldman thinks inflation will rise above 40% in Q1-22 and remain at those levels for much of the year as rising wages keep the pressure on prices.

The explosion in prices is also linked to the record decline of the Turkish lira which lost 44% of its value last year, after the central bank cut interest rates under the pressure of Erdogan, to give priority to credit and exports relative to currency and price stability.

Some economists predict that inflation will hit 50% by spring unless the direction of monetary policy is reversed, which, as Erdogan has made clear, will not, and after the central bank is done spending tens of billions. dollars.

“The interests should be raised immediately and aggressively because it is urgent,” said Ozlem Derici Sengul, founding partner of Spinn Consulting in Istanbul, putting his freedom at risk because Erdogan does not particularly like those who criticize his monetary policy.

Erdogan’s attention on Monday focused on trade data which showed exports increased by a third to $ 225 billion last year.

“We have only one concern: export, export, export,” he said in a speech, Too bad exports have increased, but imports even more and in December the country’s trade deficit exploded by 46%, widening to $ 6. 64 billion, while imports increased 29% to $ 28.9 billion, much more than exports which only increased 25% to $ 22.3 billion.

Turkish economic and monetary policy seems to lead nowhere, not even to the increase in exports it should aim for. Yet nothing seems to be able to stop it, with political opposition silenced and fearful public opinion.



