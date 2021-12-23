Turkish lira in crisis | The Turks defend themselves with Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies

Complicated situation in Turkey with the local currency, the lira, which continues to lose ground considerably against the dollar. A textbook example of how damaging central banks’ handling of national currencies can be – and also a good example of how much salvation they can be for all cryptocurrencies.

Reuters reports of an important growth of holders just to Istanbul and surroundings, but the situation needs to be further investigated. We from Cryptocurrency.it we have always paid particular attention to this country, an economy close to our country but very different in its fundamentals.

Turkish lira and crisis – this is how the Turks move

The situation of the Turkish lira: unstoppable devaluation and impoverishment of the local population

The situation of the Turkey as far as his is concerned national currency it is not new to the Turkish people. The President of the Republic Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has always pushed the central bank for a policy of much lower interest rates than those that would naturally develop the Turkish economy. This is to push investments, which have been at stake in the country for some years now. The result is what we report in the infographic on the USD / TRY trend, or the relationship between the US dollar and the Turkish Lira.

However, yesterday’s clear recovery does not change the general situation

A hellish path, which has destroyed the wealth accumulated by the Turkish population, which has been accustomed to keeping savings in foreign currency for some time – the country is not new to this type of devaluation – and recently also in Bitcoin and in other cryptocurrencies.

The government’s response? Even more inflation

To understand what is happening in Turkey it is also good to study another aspect of the functioning of the country’s economy. In fact, the government sets a minimum salary said Asgari Ücret, which is the minimum a company can pay to employ a worker. This minimum wage is being updated continuously, in a country where, even before this recent crisis, the inflationary pressures they actually were many.

This creates further inflationary pressure, as indeed happened in all European countries where the so-called escalator. An impossible problem, especially if the president continues to push for a rate cut while natural rates should be much, much higher.

According to Reuters, the Turks are hedging themselves with crypto

Which is certainly true and for which I am there indisputable data, despite the country being a victim of one of the biggest crypto-themed scams ever – and despite the fact that the the president himself has already expressed himself in negative tones towards cryptocurrencies.

Crypto in Turkey is a nightmare. Over 16% of crypto users came from Turkey, which ranks fourth globally by number of users.

This is the data released by the famous Coinmarketcap – we don’t know exactly which derivation, which confirms that in a country with such a weak currency – and which continues to lose value – cryptocurrencies are a preferred solution for many.

It is unclear how many of these users are late-breaking traders – even the Forex it’s quite popular in the country – and it’s unclear how many long-term holders are there. But the data is still clear.

Meanwhile, exchanges swarm in the country

The advertisements of the exchange they are everywhere, including metro and major stations, as well as airports. This is also a trend we had already talked about Cryptocurrency.it – with one of the most interesting newly minted projects being Bitci, which among other things manages token for local football teams and for some small European teams.

Crypto advertising in Turkey is becoming more and more widespread

This sign of two things: the country is technologically advanced and ready to marry crypto technologies – and despite the aversion to the Erdoğan the Turks are free, albeit with some minimal difficulty, to defend themselves against very useful assets against inflation, as demonstrated in recent weeks.